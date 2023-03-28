LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a second victim has been tied to a shooting in the parking lot of Taco Bell on West Broadway Monday night.
The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Taco Bell near the intersection of West Broadway and South 28th Street. Police said they found a male, believed to be in his teens, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 15-year-old Jaquan Slaughter, of Louisville.
But on Tuesday morning, Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police had learned there was a second victim. According to Ellis, a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to University Hospital at 10 p.m. Ellis said he was "alert and conscious."
"At this time, we are not prepared to discuss the relationship between the homicide victim and the victim that arrived later at University Hospital," Ellis said.
Police also said there was a crash at that same intersection, and that it is "directly tied" to the homicide, but they will not specify how. They added that they do not believe the people in the vehicle that was hit were involved in the homicide.
This story may be updated.
Previous story:
