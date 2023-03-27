LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager died after being shot in the parking lot of Taco Bell on West Broadway on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of West Broadway around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male, believed to be in his teens, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
There are no suspects in the shooting, but LMPD's Homicide Unit is canvasing the area for witnesses.
Scheu said police haven't determined if a crash near the scene of the shooting is related or not.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673), or submit tips online by clicking here.
