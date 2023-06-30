LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police said he was caught at a downtown Louisville office building, staring at a woman from under the stall in the women's restroom.
According to court documents, Herman Duke Jr. was arrested by Louisville Metro Police just before 4 p.m.
Police said the incident took place at about 10:30 a.m. at the Waterfront Plaza Office Towers building at 321 West Main Street in downtown Louisville.
According to court documents, Duke followed a woman into a second floor restroom. The victim allegedly told police that she saw a man with "long, brown, matted hair" staring at her from under the stall door.
At first she thought Duke was a woman and asked if he was okay, but she said when he replied, she knew he was a man and she ran out of the restroom in fear.
Police said Duke was captured on surveillance video leaving the restroom.
According to court documents, officers caught up with Duke at the intersection River Road and South Third Street wearing the same clothes he was wearing in the surveillance footage and armed with a club.
When police tried to stop him, Duke allegedly tried to run away but he was quickly captured.
He was charged with voyeurism, third-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree fleeing or evading on foot.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
