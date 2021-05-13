LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect in a shooting at a Jeffersonville bar was found covered in blood on a moped.
The Jeffersonville Police Department said a fight happened at The Pitt Stop Pub and Grill on East 10th Street last weekend. Police said two men could be seen in surveillance video fighting on the patio of the bar.
One of them punched 39-year-old Anthony Holton. Police said Holton then shot him and another man, both of whom police said are still recovering.
Holton was later pulled over on a moped, not far from the bar, police said. He told officers he started shooting because he was afraid.
He's now charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
