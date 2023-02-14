LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station in Jeffersontown on Tuesday evening, according to police.
Jeffersontown Police Det. Mike Lauder said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1804 Blankenbaker Parkway, near Interstate 64, around 5:40 p.m. A man was shot multiple times while pumping gas.
He was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition.
Police believe the victim was targeted. The suspects are still outstanding, according to Lauder.
