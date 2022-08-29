LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on West Broadway late Sunday night.
According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, it happened around 11 p.m. on Aug. 28, in the 1700 block of West Broadway, which is near near Dixie Highway.
The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police do not have any suspects. If you have any information, call 574-LMPD. You do not have to give police your name. Anonymous tips can also be reported on LMPD's online crime tip portal.
