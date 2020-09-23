LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot and killed Monday evening in east Louisville has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Daniel Falk, 36, was found shot to death just before 9 p.m. in the 14800 block of Hedgewick Way, which is in a neighborhood about three miles east of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant.
Falk's shooting left the quiet neighborhood in shock. Neighbors told WDRB News on Tuesday that there isn't a lot of activity there, and the shooting was something they'd never imagine would happen.
A suspect had been taken into custody, but it remains unclear whether or not that person had been charged. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the Commonwealth Attorney's Office will decide whether or not charges are warranted in the case.
Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting.
