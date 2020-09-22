LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quiet east Louisville neighborhood is in shock after a man is shot and killed Monday in his home.
Police were called to the 14800 block of Hedgewick Way in the Woodmont neighborhood just before 9 p.m. Monday. Inside, they found a person dead after being shot.
“There’s not a lot of activity out here,” said Doug Sutton, who lived a couple houses away from where the shooting happened. He and his wife have lived in the neighborhood for nearly nine years.
A shooting on their street is something the Sutton’s never imagined. Crime scene tape was roping of much of their driveway and many others.
“At that point, I thought it was best to head back inside and watch it from the window,” Sutton said.
The people who live in the home would not comment, but a family friend who was there said the man who died was in his 30s and lived at the home with his mother and his son.
Some neighbors had an idea of what happened even before police arrived.
“I was watching a football game on our back porch and heard what I thought was a gunshot, but you don’t suspect something like that, really," said Matt Walz, who lives across the street. "So I thought it was a firework or whatever"
Louisville Metro Police officers remained on scene into the early morning Tuesday and said while one person is in custody, that person has not yet been charged, and that will be up to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to see if charges are warranted for this case.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.