LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County was arrested for allegedly having child pornography images in his possession.
The Meade County sheriff said in a statement Tuesday that deputies found images on an electronic device belonging to 38-year-old Nicholas Dittmer. They allegedly found the pictures while searching a home on New Highland Church Road outside Brandenburg.
Police said the images appeared to be of girls under the age of 12.
Investigators are also looking at other electronic devices.
Dittmer is facing 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.
