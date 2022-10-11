LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hometown heroes sign created to honor one of two brothers in Jeffersontown has been stolen.
Last week, WDRB told you about 'Spaghetti and Meatball,' the nicknames for Eddie and Alan Craven, two brothers who have captured the hearts of residents in Jeffersontown and brought smiles to their faces.
"They're the guys on the bikes," said John Carney, a Jeffersontown business owner. "Always waving to people. They bring a smile to your face when you see them."
"They go everywhere on the bikes," added Danny Ruckriegel, a long-time Jeffersontown resident.
Comedian Tom Mabe, the business owner who purchased the site of the former Bearno's in Jeffersontown, decided to honor the brothers by creating banners in their honor. The banners are modeled after the giant banners on the sides of Louisville buildings with images of local celebrities such as Muhammad Ali and Jennifer Lawrence.
The first of two planned signs read, "Meatball's J-Town" and was posted by Mabe on the side of his building last week.
But its time there was short-lived.
"The sign was stolen!" Carney posted on social media Tuesday afternoon. "Please contact myself or Tom Mabe if you know the whereabouts or any info regarding this theft. Obviously the brothers are upset."
WDRB reached Mabe by phone, who confirmed that the sign had been taken. He said it had been ripped down from the side of the building, as the fasteners that were pinning it to the side were still there.
He said with any information on the theft can also contact the Jeffersontown Police Department at (502) 267-0503.
Previous story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.