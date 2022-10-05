JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- They look over the city as each day comes and goes, recognizable faces like Jennifer Lawrence and Muhammad Ali who called our home their home. The hometown hero banners have been a downtown Louisville thing, until now.
A miniature version is up on the old Bearno's in Jeffersontown. It says "Meatball's J-town," but it has little to do with Italian. Alan and Eddie Craven are known around town as "Spaghetti and Meatball."
"A girlfriend named us," Eddie Craven said. "It just popped in her head. I love it."
"They're the guys on the bikes," said John Carney, a Jeffersontown business owner. "Always waving to people. They bring a smile to your face when you see them."
"They go everywhere on the bikes," added Danny Ruckriegel, a long-time Jeffersontown resident.
A guy who is sort of an expert in smiles, comedian Tom Mabe, is responsible for putting Meatball's face on the building he bought. Just like a full plate of most Italian dishes, Spaghetti will go on the side, as in on the other side of the building.
But the reason the "funny guy" did it is far from a joke.
"I can relate to 'Meatball' a whole lot," Mabe said. "I have a son, Josh, who's on the spectrum."
"They haven't had it easy," Carney said.
"Everybody has problems," Eddie Craven said. "We have problems."
They've never let that or anything else define who they are, even when others have been cruel.
"I just walk away, mind my business," Alan Craven said.
They choose the high road.
"People don't understand that," Alan Craven said. "You've got to be happy."
"Like the good book says, treat them right," Eddie Craven added. "Ain't that right?"
That often means helping others along the way.
"If you need help doing something, they'll be there in a heartbeat," Ruckriegel said.
The Craven brothers may not have famous faces, like those on the hometown hero banners downtown. But their hearts have put their faces right where they belong.
"I think the people of Jeffersontown love it," Ruckriegel said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.