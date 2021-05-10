LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man who went missing in mid-April was found dead in a wooded area of Hardin County, Kentucky State Police said Monday.
The body, which was later identified as that of Quincy K. Ukaigwe, 30, of Chicago, was found by KSP on May 1 in an area off 31W near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky. KSP said the man appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Authorities in Chicago reported Ukaigwe as reported missing April 18.
"It is believed that Ukaigwe traveled to Radcliff to visit a childhood friend and last spoke with family members on April 18," KSP said in its news release. "Investigators learned that Ukaigwe did arrive in Kentucky and was in Hardin and Meade counties as well as the Louisville metro area."
Investigators are "currently following up on strong leads" in Ukaigwe's death. Part of the investigation, KSP said, is locating an American Bulldog that Ukaigwe owned. Investigators believe the dog named Abloh, was with Ukaigwe at the time of his death.
Anyone with information about the dog's whereabouts or Ukaigwe's death to call KSP Detective Tony Hardin at 270-766-5078.
