LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing felony child molestation charges.
In a news release Monday, Indiana State Police said troopers arrested Todd Nathan Lewis, 31, of New Albany, on Saturday.
ISP said a detective began investigating Lewis in October after being contacted by the mother of an alleged victim under the age of 14.
During the investigation, the Indiana Department of Child Services conducted a forensic interview with the victim, and ISP interviewed Lewis. Detectives discovered that the alleged molestations happened several times over several months about four years ago.
Troopers arrested Lewis on Saturday as he was walking on Charlestown Road in Floyd County.
Lewis is charged with four felony counts of level 1 child molestation. He is being held at the Floyd County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.