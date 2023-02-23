LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father and son reported seeing a man flash them at Harmony Lake in Goshen, according to Oldham County Police.
Police said the two were fishing at the lake when the incident happened.
They called police last Wednesday, reporting that a "balding, middle-aged white male" exposed his genitals to them and walked away, Maj. Scott Crigler told WDRB News.
When police arrived, they didn't find anyone matching the man's description in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-0111.
