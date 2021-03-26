LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Shively that killed one man and sent a teenage girl to the hospital Friday night.
Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen told WDRB News the shooting happened in the area of Crums Lane and Park Row Drive around 7:40 p.m.
A 20-year-old male, found in front of the Wing Station on Crums Lane, was transported to the hospital in serious condition, where he later died, Allen said. A 16-year-old female was later found on Park Row Drive with "apparent gunshot wounds," Allen said in a news release. She was stable when taken to the hospital and police do not believe her injures are life threatening.
Police believe the shooting started inside the Wing Station after "an altercation occurred between two male customers" in which both the 20-year-old male and 16-year-old female were shot, Allen said.
Police do not currently have any suspects and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the department's tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
