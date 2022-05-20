LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have charged a man who turned himself in after a hit-and-run in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Thursday evening that left a 4-year-old boy in critical condition.
Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections just after 2 a.m. Friday. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid after a 4-year-old boy was hit in the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Drive around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. That's not far from which Yung Avenue and South 35th Street in west Louisville.
The driver of the car didn't stop, according to LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff. A WDRB photojournalist at the scene said the crash scene was just outside LMPD's 4th District Sub Station and 2nd Division Headquarters.
Ruoff initially said the child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital "in serious but stable condition," but his condition was later downgraded to critical. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, he remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.
Mitchell trumpeted the quick response by the neighborhood and thanked witnesses to came forward to help.
"I want to take time to shout out to a lot of the neighbors who were able to point us in a direction where we found an abandoned vehicle that we believed was the hit-and-run vehicle that caused this particular collision," Mitchell said. "A short time after that, that individual turned himself into officers and subsequently has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid."
Mitchell said the officers who responded felt a personal connection to this case.
"The good thing about it is officers knew this child, had a relationship with him and immediately responded as quickly as they always do," he said. "But it was obviously special when you know this individual."
Mitchell added that officers are joining with the community to support the child.
"Certainly our prayers go out to this young man, and his family and his speedy recovery," Mitchell said.
Mudd remains jailed at Louisville Metro Corrections
