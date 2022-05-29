LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight led to two people being shot in Bardstown on Sunday, according to police.
Bardstown Police said officers responded to shots being fired in the 100 block of Guthrie Drive, near East Stephen Foster Avenue, around 1:17 a.m. Police said two people were shot and then taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
Ryan Livers, 40, was identified as a suspect, according to police.
Livers was charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
