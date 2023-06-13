LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several charges after police said he led officers on a foot chase across Preston Highway, causing one officer to be injured in the process.
According to court documents, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 30-year-old Stephan Ray Sunday night.
Police said the investigation began at 9:30 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to the intersection of Preston Highway and Lipps Lane in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood on a report of a domestic violence incident.
The caller said a man was grabbing a woman by the arm as they were walking down the street.
When police arrived, they found Ray with the female victim. Officers separated the two and they both told police that they had been arguing as they left a Pizza Hut restaurant, according to court documents.
Police said neither of them had IDs and Ray gave them a false name, but they quickly discovered his real identity and learned that he had a warrant for a previous domestic violence case.
But when they tried to arrest Ray, he ran, according to court documents, leading police on a dangerous foot chase across Preston Highway, in between vehicles.
Several vehicles had to stop or swerve out of the way to avoid hitting Ray and the officers, according to police.
One officer was "seriously injured" during the pursuit, according to the arrest report.
A police spokesperson said that officer injured himself while scaling a fence, and was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said Ray ran through several business parking lots and back yards before jumping a fence topped with barbed wire that was marked with a "No Trespassing" sign.
He was eventually captured in a nearby treeline after police set up a perimeter and called a K-9 out to track him.
Ray is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal trespassing and giving an officer false identifying information.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
