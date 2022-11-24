LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day.
According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed.
Police say he was alert and conscious on the way to the hospital, but no further information on his condition was released.
Everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for, according to police, but authorities haven't said if anyone has been arrested.
Police are still investigating.
