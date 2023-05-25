LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured after being shot at a business in the city's east end Thursday afternoon.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers responded to a shooting on the property of Tire Discounters in the 12000 block of La Grange Road around 4:30 p.m.
Officers found a man who was shot multiple times. Police said he was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating. Police believe the victim and shooter knew each other.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through LMPD's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
