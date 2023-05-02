LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said three men were arrested Monday morning after they were caught stripping parts off a stolen vehicle, but what officers found after executing a search warrant landed them in even more trouble.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to Rodgers Road, in a subdivision just north of West Pages Lane in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, just before 8:30 a.m. Police said someone reported that two men were cutting parts off of a white Kia.
When officers arrived, they allegedly found 38-year-old Brandon Bryant and 38-year-old Jonathan Hellard standing in front of the Kia with the hood up as if they were working on it.
Police said both men had tools "commonly used to cut vehicle parts," according to arrest reports.
The vehicle was stolen, according to police, and both men allegedly confessed to cutting the catalytic converter off the Kia in order to sell it to a third man who lived nearby, 33-year-old Andrew Huffman Sr.
After this discovery, police executed a search warrant and allegedly found several additional items, including, six handguns, three rifles and suspected methamphetamine. They also found $7,500 in tools stolen from various hardware stores, stolen generators, two stolen trailers and "a ton of suspected stolen catalytic converters."
All three men are facing receipt of stolen property charges.
They're currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.