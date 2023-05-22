LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Prospect are investigating after a family was terrorized by two armed home invaders who shot the family dog while robbing them.
Reports circulating on the Next Door app have been confirmed by Prospect Police Chief Jeff Sherrard, who said it happened around 11:30 p.m. May 17. That's when the victim was confronted in his driveway by two males dressed in black and masks, as he arrived home.
The two men assaulted the victim, and forced him inside where his wife and child were, along with the family dog. Sherrard said the dog was shot when it became aggressive.
A Prospect man held at gun point and beat up Wednesday night. The family’s dog was shot, something was stolen inside the house and they stole the man’s car. This happened Wednesday night in the Fox Harbor neighborhood. Prospect police just today sharing what happened. @WDRBnews pic.twitter.com/ScAabJ3gAj— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) May 22, 2023
His wife and child were not hurt, and the dog received treatment after being shot and is recovering, Sherrard said.
The man who was assaulted was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.
The pair took the keys to the gray 2022 Ford Explorer and drove off in it, along with at least one other item from the home that police have not identified.
Investigators are working with the family and monitoring Flock cameras for signs of the Explorer. At this time, the license number has not been released.
Sherrard said in an email to neighbors that it seemed like a target event, but the reasoning isn't clear at this time.
If you know who might be involved you're asked to contact Prospect Police at 502-228-1150.
