LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman will spend two and-a-half years in prison for embezzling funds from her employer and lying on her tax returns.
Kimberly Jones, 53, was sentenced Monday in federal court.
According to court documents, Jones was an office manager for Guardian Retention Systems in Bullitt County.
Prosecutors say she used company credit cards to make unauthorized purchases and directed unauthorized transfers from the company's bank account.
Additionally, the IRS found that Jones didn't report the embezzled funds as income on her tax returns from 2016-18.
Jones was also ordered to pay $260,000 in restitution.
