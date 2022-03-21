LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman pleaded guilty last week to embezzling funds from her employer.
Kimberly Jones, 52, worked as the office manager at Guardian Retention Systems in Bullitt County.
According to court documents, Jones used company credit cards in her name and in the names of other employees to make unauthorized personal purchases.
Jones is also accused of setting up a business that paid for the company's fraudulent invoices.
As part of the plea agreement, Jones "acknowledged" that she owes $64,000 in taxes.
She faces up to 35 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in July.
