LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Harrison County, Indiana, arrested a man for allegedly causing a crash that injured eight people.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday on state Road 135 in Harrison County, just south of Harrison Heth Road. Police said Mark Hammack, of Pekin, Indiana, was driving a pickup truck, hauling a trailer, when witnesses said he was swerving, causing the trailer to sway out of control.
At one point, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said he crossed over the center line and hit a car going in the opposite direction. That car had five people in it, including a pregnant woman and three kids. Another car with three people in it hit the trailer.
All eight people were taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Police said Hammack stole the truck from Kentucky and had a child with him at the time of the crash. He's facing a felony possession of a stolen vehicle charge.
