JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing several felony charges after a more than 5-hour standoff with police and SWAT.
Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker said Thursday the standoff ended around 6:15 p.m.
Indiana State Police troopers arrested Jerome Wesley Miller, 29, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, after they tracked him down on a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County, Indiana, according to a news release from ISP on Friday.
The agency said troopers, who began investigating after receiving information about his whereabouts, saw Miller carrying a drawstring bag while getting out of a taxi at Claysburg Tower 2 on Wall Street on Thursday.
When troopers approached Miller, he reportedly took off and locked himself in an apartment bedroom.
Police said a woman ran out of the room at one point, leaving a baby inside on the bed.
Investigators believe Miller tried to flush several bags of cocaine down the toilet after finding several open plastic baggies inside the toilet containing a "white substance that tested positive for cocaine."
He eventually surrendered to police and is now facing felony charges for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, obstruction of justice and neglect of a dependent. He was also charged with resisting law enforcement, which is a misdemeanor.
Jeffersonville Police initially told WDRB News on Thursday that they believed Miller was wanted on an attempted murder warrant, however ISP made no mention of a warrant for Miller's arrest on those charges in a news release on Friday.
Miller is being held at the Clark County Jail and is due in court on Monday.
