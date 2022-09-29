LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing charges after telling police he shot his neighbor.
According to Indiana State Police, Tyler Cooper, 26, told sheriff's deputies that he fired a high-powered rifle in his backyard on South County Road 310 West near Paoli.
Police said they found Cooper's neighbor shot in the stomach with a 300 Winchester Magnum round. Police said she was taken to a Louisville hospital where she was listed as stable.
Cooper pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery and criminal recklessness charges.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.