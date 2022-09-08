LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was arrested after a Wednesday night shooting near the University of Kentucky campus, according to a report by LEX 18.
Police said 19-year-old Jason Almanza-Arroyo was arrested and charged with first-degree Wanton Endangerment, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Assault (Communicable Fluid) and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
Two arrests — unrelated to the shooting — were made, and additional charges are pending.
Officers from the Lexington Police Department and UK Police responded to reports of shorts fired on University Avenue just before 12 a.m. Wednesday. That's where a party was being held. When officers arrived, they found a woman — a student — suffering from a gunshot wound. According to UK Police, the woman had been shot in the leg.
Ten other people were taken to UK Hospital for other injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Almanza-Arroya was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling 859-258-3600.
