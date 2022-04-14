LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police arrested a teen for a 2021 murder in the Russell neighborhood.
In a release, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Homicide detectives charged a 17-year-old male with murder in connection the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Roderick Ballard.
Ballard was found shot multiple times near the intersection of Madison and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets on April 4, 2021. He later died at University of Louisville Hospital.
The suspect, who is not named because of his age, was initially arrested Wednesday evening on unrelated charges.
