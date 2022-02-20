LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man shot and killed at an east Louisville apartment complex has been identified.
Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Steve Moran says Isaiah Elder, 19, died from multiple gunshot injuries.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said police responded to the shooting just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday night in the 11500 block of Maple Brook Drive. The Maple Brook Apartment Homes are located in the area.
Once police arrived on scene, they located Elder. Smiley said Elder was not taken to the hospital, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
