LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wanted suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading Louisville police on a chase and jumping into the Ohio River.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said Fourth Division officers were following leads on 42-year-old Timothy Edison, a wanted suspect that had felony warrants out against him.
Police said detectives spotted Edison and tried to stop him, but he kept driving and hit several vehicles along the way.
Edison drove to the Greenwood Boat Ramp where police said he barricaded himself inside a vehicle before getting and out jumping into the Ohio River.
Edison tried to get away from police by swimming across the river towards the Indiana side, but officers were able to take him into custody with the help of the Air Unit, K9, the River Patrol and Pleasure Ridge Park Fire and Rescue.
According to police, he's facing charges of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment, assault, violation of an EPO/DVD and others.
