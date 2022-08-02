LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is in custody after committing several armed robberies at Louisville area businesses in the past few weeks.
Shelby Kahler, age 28, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday.
Police say that on the night of June 26, Kahler walked into the Papa John's Pizza at 6902 Southside Drive, pulled a handgun and demanded cash. After getting it, she ran away.
On the night of July 1, she allegedly robbed the Trippy's Smoke Shop at 8209 Shelbyville Road. In that case, police say she actually fired off a round, shooting a display cabinet before demanding and receiving business cash before running away.
Kahler next robbed the Chase Bank at 3901 7th Street Road, on the afternoon of July 25, according to police. Police say she again pulled a handgun, approached someone in the bank, and demanded and received business cash. After getting it, police say she ran out the door, then got onto the back of a stolen motorcycle and fled the scene.
According to court documents, she walked into the Baymont Inn at 6515 Signature Drive near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on July 28. In that case, police say she reached across the counter and took cash from the register.
She was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree Robbery, one count of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition from a Building and one count of Receipt of Stolen Property.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
