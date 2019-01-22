LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman in Indiana outsmarted her kidnapper by driving him to a police station, after he instructed her to drive him to an apartment complex.
According to Fox59, police said that on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., the 25-year-old went into a police station in Bloomington and stated she had been held at gun point.
Officials say the woman said she had known the suspect, 36-year-old Travis Moore, for about 15 years, and she had recently connected with him on social media. Fox59's report states the woman drove to Mississippi last week to pick up Moore and then came back to Bloomington. The pair stayed in multiple hotels, however on Saturday night, things took a turn.
“When she returned, he had locked her out, so she said that she was then walking towards her vehicle, when she saw him running behind her. She said that she was scared for her safety, so she did run to her car,” said Bloomington Police Lt. Ryan Pedigo.
According to police, the woman said Moore approached the car, pointed a gun at a friend who was in the car and told him to get out or be shot. He got out of the car, and the woman got in and tried to back out.
Police say Moore then also got into the vehicle, aimed the gun at the woman and told her to drive to an apartment complex.
Authorities say the woman realized she was driving past a police station, did a U-turn, pulled the car over and ran inside.
The vehicle was gone when officers went outside and a search was launched. An officer spotted a vehicle that matched the car's description. Officers pulled the car over and arrested Moore. Moore admitted to having a gun, but said he had gotten rid of it. Police have not been able to locate the weapon.
Moore is charged with kidnapping, intimidation, vehicle theft, possession of a handgun without a license and driving while suspended.
Police say Moore was also wanted in Louisiana on outstanding warrants for charges of assault with a firearm and dealing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was also wanted by the ATF for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.