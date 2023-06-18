LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding on a motorcycle died after a crash in the Smoketown neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Preston and Jacob streets around 4:30 p.m. Police believe a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Preston Street when the operator lost control.
A woman also riding on the motorcycle received fatal injuries and died a the scene.
Mitchell said the operator of the motorcycle fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
