LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood is getting a sweet tooth.
Crumbl Cookies opened a new location Friday at 7714 Bardstown Road, near Cedar Creek Road.
The grand opening week menu features six of the more than 275 weekly floating flavors.
Customers can only order cookies in store until Wednesday, June 28. They will then be able to pick up or have cookies delivered.
Crumbl is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, it's open from 8 a.m. to midnight.
