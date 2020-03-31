LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Nelson County are coming together by paying it forward in the drive-thru.
A nurse in the drive-thru of a Dairy Queen in Bardstown paid for the orders of the next three cars in line, and that continued down the line.
"I hope that the people that hear this story are also happy at a time when everybody is sad and fearful," said Amanda Shanks, the manager of the Dairy Queen. "I hope it brings a little bit of joy to somebody because it did us."
Shanks said they had more than 200 people pay for the next car's order Monday.
