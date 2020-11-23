LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’re a holiday purist, the thought of decorating for Christmas before the Thanksgiving turkey is even in the oven would probably get your tinsel in a tangle. However, local Christmas tree lots and shops are seeing an increased, early demand for holiday decorations this year.
Martin’s Christmas Tree Lot is set up in Meijer’s parking lot off Tenth Street in Jeffersonville. The owner, John Martin, has been selling festive furs for 52 years. He usually has two tree lots, but with the uncertainty of the pandemic he decided to not open the one in New Albany this year and focus efforts in Jeffersonville.
“This is a very unusual year,” Martin said. “We’re trying to do everything the safe way. And people: Wear your masks, please. We have hand sanitizer here and ask everyone stays distant.”
Martin’s trees were delivered Thursday, and he opened the lot Friday. Before he could even open the gates, people were calling and asking when they could get a tree.
“We had phone calls for probably the last month or month and a half," he said. "And this weekend, we had a lot of people shop early, and we’ve had a lot of first-time buyers."
Martin had a total of 4,000 trees delivered from Wisconsin and North Carolina in order to meet demand this year. They range in height and price, topping 12 feet for $175.
“Come and shop early, and get you a pretty Christmas tree," he said. "We’re here to serve and make you happy in this tough year."
Martin's Christmas Tree Lot is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Whether you want the real deal or an artificial stunner, demand is high for holiday décor. Petals, a boutique shop in Chenoweth Square, specializes in indoor plants, custom containers and floral design. The owners said they have been busy decorating customers’ homes much earlier in the season than usual.
“I think everyone is just ready to get into the groove of the holiday season,” said Jeff Wallitsch, a co-owner of Petals.
Some hot items this year are amaryllis bulbs and topiaries that can transition well between both holidays.
“They are taking their Thanksgiving décor and transitioning that into the Christmas holiday décor," Wallitsch said. "We have some pretty cool topiaries in here that you can put some Thanksgiving ribbon on there, and then you can switch it out and use it for holiday, too."
Petals is tucked inside the shop Digs Home and Garden, which is chock-full of everything green and glittery. Dig’s owner, Ben Palmer-Ball, has to purchase holiday décor in January in order to have everything shipped and stocked on time for November and December that year. He said his team purchased everything in January 2020 without any idea how a pandemic would impact the next holiday season.
Digs decided not to cancel or alter any of the shipments, because the team guessed people might feel cooped up this year and want to decorate early. They guessed right, because the holiday items are flying off the shelves, floor, and walls.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the way things are moving this year.," Palmer-Ball said. "And we’re even starting to have some bare spots in the store before Thanksgiving, which is unusual for us as well."
The owner said the more natural style and themed trees are popular. The shop is packed with several types of artificial trees, but there was one style of pre-lit Christmas tree that the team ordered extra supply because of how popular it was last year. However, those twinkly trees never arrived since they’re manufactured in China and were never shipped due to coronavirus concerns. Even so, Digs has already sold eight of that style left over from last year.
Palmer-Ball recommends not waiting until after Thanksgiving this year if you plan to buy new holiday decorations.
“Don’t wait," he said. "Even in December, we’re probably going to be running out of things."
