LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you been waiting to get your refrigerator, dishwasher or another household appliance? If so, you are not alone.
The phones have been ringing off the hook at Bonnycastle Appliance and TV in the Highlands. People are calling wanting to know when their new appliances will be delivered.
"The difficulties we face are backorders," Larry Link, the owner of Bonnycastle Appliance, said.
Link said in 35 years he has never seen the supply so far behind demand.
"It's not unusual to have appliance on backorder right now, from anywhere from six to 12 weeks," he said.
Monday, Kim Biesel went hunting for a washing machine at Charlie Wilson's Appliance & TV in Clarksville.
"Ours broke this Sunday," Biesel said.
Biesel did not like hearing that she might not be able to get a replacement right away.
Ken Faulkner, with Charlie Wilson's, said sales have been soaring and it has been difficult to keep up with demand. He said the store's backorder list as of Monday consisted of 1,600 pieces.
"The main thing is for our sales people to be able to tell the customer as accurate as they can when it will be available. That's not always possible because the manufacturer dates are changing," Faulkner said.
GE Appliances told WDRB News it has seen a record demand for certain products since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding freezer sales outpaced supply starting in March. The manufacturer said this comes as people are spending more time at home and have been making home improvements. GE said it is working to safely meet demand.
In the meantime, appliance stores are working to help customers out and asking for their patience.
"If they're building a house, we tell them order them now so they will be there when the house is ready," Link said. "And we have some loaners. You know some small refrigerators, things like that, that we loan out when people are desperate."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.