LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bust at UPS Worldport last week netted 167 pounds of illegal testosterone and steroids.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville say they seized the shipment last Thursday, It had four boxes containing vials of liquid and bags of powders and gels.
The shipment originated in Hong Kong and was headed to Flushing, New York. Officials say it was valued at almost $70,000.
Anabolic steroids are synthetically produced and are abused to produce muscle growth.
