LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some U.S. pharmacies have announced they're cutting back their hours as the pharmacist shortage continues.
According to a Wall Street Journal article, CVS Health Corp., the largest U.S. drugstore chain by revenue, plans to cut hours in March by about two-thirds at nearly 9,000 locations.
Walmart pharmacies also will start closing at 7 p.m. at about 4,600 stores beginning in March.
Walgreens had previously reported thousands of its stores had reduced hours due staffing shortages.
All three chains run about 24,000 retail pharmacies across the U.S.
In an effort to keep the staff they have and combat the pharmacist shortage, some pharmacy chains have started offering employees more perks such as bonuses, higher pay and guaranteed lunch breaks.
Walmart said it's increasing minimum wage from $12 to $14 for hourly workers in stores and warehouses. Last year, CVS and Walgreens increased their minimum wage to $15 an hour.
In addition, chains are spending more money recruiting pharmacists and technicians but fewer people are attending pharmacy school.
