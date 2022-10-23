LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the busiest roads in the Highlands was shutdown on Sunday to allow for people to stretch their legs.
Louisville's CycLOUvia event was held for several hours on Bardstown Road. The road was shutdown from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard to allow people to run, walk, bicycle or skate down the street.
It's the third CycLOUvia held in 2022.
Many of the businesses and bars along the street were open so people could stop in and see what the area has to offer.
"I think that is nice, always when you can bring people together," Betty Reaves, who lives in the Highlands, said. "Look at this, people love it, the more you can bring people together, the happier they will be and we need that in Louisville right now."
CycLOUvia first started in 2012 and alternates between downtown, the Highlands and Frankfort Avenue.
