LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family favorite event CycLOUvia will return to the Highlands neighborhood this weekend.
Bardstown Road will close to vehicle traffic from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
The goal of the event is to get people out and about, walking, biking, skating or scooting.
Participants this year will notice several pedestrian improvements to the Bardstown Road corridor.
CycLOUvia started in the Highlands back in 2012 and has spread to other areas of the city, including Main Street in downtown Louisville, Goss Avenue, West Broadway and Frankfort Avenue.
Sunday's event will be the third CycLOUvia held in 2022.
