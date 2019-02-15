LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anthony Grigsby, who's accused of stealing cars and guns and clipping an officer with a vehicle, is in police custody.
Grigsby was booked into Metro Corrections early Friday morning.
Louisville Metro Police, Kentucky State Police and both the Meade County and Breckinridge County Sheriff's Departments had been searching for him.
Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate said Grigsby was involved in three stolen vehicles and two home invasions.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.