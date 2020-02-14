JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is joining with a Jeffersontown Police investigation into what is being called the O’Bryan Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO). So far, five people have been issued citations and charges by the commonwealth, and one of those men has been federally charged as well.
The investigation started in September 2019 when the Jeffersontown Police Department served a warrant at a home on Marlin Drive, where Patrick O’Bryan resides, according to the DEA’s criminal complaint filed Wednesday. During the search, detectives seized:
- 860 pounds of marijuana
- 2 kilograms of cocaine
- 20 guns
- $470,000 in cash and in suspected drug proceeds in bank accounts
The 860 pounds of marijuana was located in a trailer located on the property and in a vehicle used by Frank McKinney. Another 30 pounds of marijuana was located in a vehicle driven by Colsen Romoser, which officers stopped leaving O’Bryan’s home.
O’Bryan was initially arrested on state drug trafficking charges. McKinney and Romoser were issued commonwealth of Kentucky citations for drug trafficking.
As the investigation continued, according to the criminal complaint affidavit, a search warrant on a cellphone seized from O’Bryan revealed he was coordinating shipments with multiple individuals of more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana to Louisville. Law enforcement officers identified multiple co-conspirators, including Josh Andress and Karl Calloway.
Then on Feb. 11, Jeffersontown police officers and DEA agents received reliable information from a confidential informant that Andress would be receiving another load of marijuana from Calloway on behalf of the O’Bryan DTO. At 7:10 p.m. that day, officers and agents had Andress under surveillance at Mac’s Dough House in Jeffersontown. Agents said he was meeting up with Calloway and O’Bryan.
“A short time later, investigators received information from the RCI (reliable confidential informant) that Andress had received the load,” the criminal complaint states.
Around 8 p.m. officers detained Andress and Calloway as they were in the parking lot nearby getting into a car. A search of the car turned up a small suitcase with “large quantities” of marijuana. Andress told detectives that Calloway had transported the load of marijuana from Lexington.
O’Bryan was approached by officers inside the restaurant and was arrested again. He now faces federal charges of possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. The criminal complaint states he was conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana and more than 500 grams of cocaine.
Friday in federal court, O’Bryan waived probable cause and detention hearings. His next court appearance will be March 26.
These federal charges are in addition to his initial state drug trafficking charges.
McKinney and Romoser face charges relating to trafficking marijuana and steroids. Calloway faces one charge of trafficking marijuana. Their next court appearance is Feb. 25.
No charges have been filed against Andress.
