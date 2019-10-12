LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men were arrested last month after police found 700 pounds of marijuana and other drugs inside a Jeffersontown home.
According to an arrest report, police served a search warrant at a home on Marlin Drive last month.
Investigators say they found 700 pounds of marijuana, about a pound of cocaine, steriods, THC cartridges and THC wax.
The arrest report also says officers found more than a dozen guns, a large amount of cash and drug packaging material.
Patrick O'Bryan was arrested -- police say he lived at the home. Frank McKinney and Colson Romoser were also arrested.
All three men are facing drug charges.
