LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Struggling Kentucky families can still apply for help from the state to pay their utility bills — but time is running out.
The Healthy at Home Assistance Fund still has about $8 million left to help with up to $500 per household, but the fund expires at the end of this month.
To qualify, families can have an income up to 200% of the poverty level, must have past due utility bills and show economic hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Applications for the funding can be found online, or by calling 800-456-3452. They can also be submitted at your local Community Action Network of Kentucky office, which can be found here.
Applicants must also supply their most current utility bill, proof of Social Security Number for each member of the household, proof of income for each household member, and proof of payment plans or disconnection notices for utilities.
Nearly $7 million has already been requested from families across the state.
