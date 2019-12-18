LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man said his daughter's car shut down after filling up at a local gas station.
Dustin Shawn said his daughter bought $22 in gas at the Circle K at 7201 Fegenbush Lane on Monday.
"She was able to make it to school with that gas, but after school, her car would no longer start," Shawn said.
He eventually had the 2016 Ford Focus towed to a nearby car dealer.
"They called me the next day after fully going through the vehicle and said that they pulled water out of the gas tank," Shawn said.
Shawn then contacted Circle K.
"I was able to finally get a hold of the assistant manager of that location," he said. "She did confirm they had water in their tank. There were people there currently fixing the pumps at their facility."
Kristi Whitler, who works next door to the Circle K, said she's had problems with her gas gauge since her last fill-up there.
"It will show that I am completely empty after putting gas in it, and then it will go to completely full," she said.
Both Shawn and Whitler said they've witnessed others having problems earlier this week.
"We saw a truck get fuel and then die and could not start again and had to get towed away from the gas pump," Whitler said.
After a consumer complaint, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is now testing the gasoline. Shawn said he's facing a $1,200 repair bill.
"I'm going to have to pay for it out of pocket and wait for Circle K and their corporate office to reimburse me the money," he said.
No one from Circle K would comment for this story, but Shawn received an email saying, "we are aware of the issue and this claim was transferred to our third party adjuster."
The Department of Agriculture expects to have the results of the tests in a few days.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.