LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby City Gaming is hoping their customers will bet big and donate to a good cause.
The historical racing facility cut the ribbon Thursday on its new donation stations.
The stations are setup around the facility so patrons can donate cash, coins or unused vouchers to charities. Each quarter, Derby City Gaming team members will vote on a different charity to get the donations.
The first is Volunteers of America.
"I think everybody is really excited," Cathy Shircliff, Churchill Downs Director of Community Relations, said. "It is such a simple way to give back and when you've cashed out and you might have 33 cents left on your voucher, why not give it to a great organization."
Volunteers of America says these donations will go to two of its programs. Freedom House helps women who are pregnant or parenting and struggling with addiction, and Unity House helps homeless youth and their parents.
"I think there is another outcome associated with this giving opportunity, which is to raise awareness about issues of addiction and homelessness in our community and give all the patrons of Derby City Gaming an opportunity to learn about how Volunteers of America is taking care of our most vulnerable and giving them an opportunity to partner with us in our mission," Jennifer Hancock, Volunteers of America Mid-States CEO, said.
