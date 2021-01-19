LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite security concerns, members of Kentucky’s congressional delegation said they plan to attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.
Sen. Mitch McConnell is part of the official ceremony as Republican leader.
McConnell’s office also confirmed that, at Biden's, he will attend a church service Wednesday morning with Biden and soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Third District Congressman John Yarmuth said, after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, he wondered if the inauguration would be safe. But the Louisville Democrat, who has been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, told WDRB News he decided he had to be there for what he called “the big exhale.”
“We are at a very serious testing of our democracy right now, and I said, you know, even if I have anticipations of possible danger, I need to be there to support not just Joe Biden, but, again, the re-assertion of our democracy,” Yarmuth said.
On the other side of the aisle, Republican 1st District Congressman James Comer has been a consistent Trump supporter. He said he wishes the outgoing president would attend the inauguration, but Comer said he does plan to be there himself for what he hopes is a peaceful transfer of power.
Comer said, with the Capitol on lockdown, the big challenge for him will actually be getting there from Kentucky.
“It's very difficult, and I've talked to a couple of my colleagues that are having a very hard time getting from the airport to the Capitol, because all the roads are closed. The taxis aren't working.” Comer said. “They've asked us all to send our staffs home.”
There has been no comment from Sen. Rand Paul's office as to whether he plans to attend the inauguration.
