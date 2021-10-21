LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center has gone to the dogs.
The Kentucky Humane Society teamed up with the TurfMutt Foundation for "Lucky's Mutt Madness," a national adoption event that was held Thursday during the GIE+EXPO.
Nearly 30 dogs were up for adoption, but the event was only open to those participating in the expo.
Organizers said that with tends of thousands of people at the center for the show, it was the perfect opportunity for them to take home a new friend.
"We want people to understand to connect to the outdoors, there's no better way to help your family, your kids in particular, to reconnect to the outdoors and get outdoors, get off your devices is to get a forever friend," Kris Kiser, TurfMutt Foundation president, said. "There are lots and lots of dogs that need a home and this is the place to make that happen."
The TurfMutt Foundation also donated $10,000 to KHS.
